27 July 2017



Chatbot symbol-like figures inspired by iconic characters such as Austrian composer Mozart seen at Quipster Recently, the Austrian label Quipster sent some images of the current collection of t-shirts, caps,... and the brand's stores in Salzburg and Vienna. Quipster (name derived from 'to make a quip', means as much as making a spirited joke) was founded by the married couple Akin Aktas and Alina al Wazzan-Aktas and the creator of the graphics artist Andreas Körner (pictures below, from left) in 2013. The graphics have an universal appeal of the representation of communicative features how they are used on digital platforms such as for symbolizing chatbots. The egg-like creatures on their long legs with thin arms and big round eyes make a feisty impression when playing in various costumes in very active roles on the fashion pieces. Artist Andreas Körner is breathing literally spirit into them; in the case of Mozart (image right) from the Quipster unisex range, it's the high-culture spirit of music. The black cotton shirt with white print and the writing 'Austria' in big letters looks like a fan-article! Well, the Quipster headquarters are located in the city of Mozart in Salzburg where currently Austria's most important high-culture festival, the Salzburger Festspiele are happening. Today, the pre-praised new interpretation of the Mozart opera 'La clemenza di Tito' directed by Peter Sellars will premiere. Peter Sellars' staging is driven by Mozart's biography and artistic work as well as the question "How do we live together in an age of conflict?" (source). The premiere will be broadcasted live via radio today.

Photos: © QUIPSTER.





more collections>





