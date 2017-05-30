30 May 2017



Jewelry by Sandersen (Sophie Andersen) seen by photographer VanDeHart (Vanessa Désirée Hartmann) The making of video (embedded below) was posted already in March online; now, the Sandersen Spring/Summer 2017 campaign images captured by Vienna-based photographer VanDeHart (aka Vanessa Désirée Hartmann) are spreaded online. Sandersen owner Sophie Andersen was born into a jewelry family and collected experiences in jewelry making, fashion design and styling before she founded her label. The signature style are fine chains which are embellished with Swarovski crystals. Sandersen is known for the wide range of hand- and bodychains (on view at the images above) which are seen by VanDeHart in an elegant, sexy way. The chains are handmade at the label's atelier in Vienna and available online on sandersen.com. Photos: (C) VanDeHart Photography Vanessa Hartmann.





